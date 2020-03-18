iPadOS 13.4 Will Bring Trackpad Support To Older iPad Models

Earlier today, Apple announced the launch of their brand new iPad Pros and alongside the new tablets, the company also unveiled a new Smart Keyboard accessory that comes with a built-in trackpad. However, this new accessory only works with the latest iPad Pros and the previous-gen iPad Pros.

So what about older iPads? Will they also be able to benefit from the trackpad? Turns out that they can, at least when iPadOS 13.4 is released because with the upcoming update, Apple will be bringing trackpad support to older iPad models. This is expected to be applicable across all iPad Pro models and iPads bought in the last 4-5 years.

Given that the new Smart Keyboard accessory only works with the current and last-gen iPad Pro models, it means that this support basically will extend to third-party accessory like external mice and trackpads, like Apple’s very own Magic Mouse 2 and the Magic Trackpad 2. For those who are hoping for a more integrated experience but don’t own the last two iPad Pro models, there’s Logitech’s new Combo Touch accessory that was recently announced as well.

There is also the Brydge Pro+ that was launched earlier this year that could also be worth taking a look at if you’re trying to turn your iPad into a possible laptop replacement.

Filed in . Read more about iPad and Ipad Pro. Source: engadget