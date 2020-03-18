Coronavirus Could See iPhone 12 Delayed Beyond This Fall

Advertising

Due to how the coronavirus has impacted the world, business operations have been disrupted which means that for some companies, it could spell delays in product launches. Apple could be one of those companies affected where we had heard that the iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone 9) has been delayed , and now it looks like the iPhone 12 could also be similarly affected.

This is according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who believes that the iPhone 12, potentially set for a launch this September, could be delayed beyond the fall. According to Ives, this is because “the global lockdown-like conditions with the supply chain in Asia [is] still on a path to normalization.”

This is not the first time we’ve heard about a potential delay of the iPhone 12. One of the previous reasons offered for the delay is due to the fact that Apple’s engineers are not able to travel overseas to test the models. Of course, whether or not this delay will actually happen remains to be seen, but based on the current situation, we wouldn’t be surprised if it were.

Also, as BGR points out, even if the iPhone 12 were to launch as scheduled, sales might not necessarily be that good either. The coronavirus outbreak has had devastating impacts on the world’s economy and finances. This means that if the iPhone 12 were to launch on time, there might be still plenty of people out there who might be recovering financially and might not necessarily prioritize the need for a new smartphone.

