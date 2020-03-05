Travel Ban Could Be The Reason Behind 5G iPhone Delay

According to the rumors, Apple is said to be planning on launching a 5G iPhone this year. While Apple hasn’t confirmed anything, it makes perfect sense as the Android competition has already launched several models starting back in 2019, so it does seem about time that Apple hops onto the bandwagon.

However, recently we have heard that Apple could be forced to delay the launch of the handset, and now a report from DigiTimes has revealed one of the potential reasons why, and it is because of a travel ban.

As some of you might have heard, the world is experiencing an epidemic with the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has resulted in various government organizations around the world to issue travel advisories and bans to certain countries. According to the report, the travel ban has prevented Apple’s engineers from flying to countries in Asia where they would need to go in order to test the 5G iPhone models.

The report reads, “Travel restrictions reportedly delaying tests for next-generation iPhone: Apple reportedly has extended the deadline by one month to the end of April for the removal of a set of travel restrictions preventing its engineers from making business trips to Asia, a decision that could have a direct impact on the planned launch of 5G iPhone devices in the second half of 2020, according to industry sources.”

Of course, whether or not this will result in a delay remains to be seen, but recently there have also been reports that suggests that the iPhone SE 2 has also been delayed.

Filed in . Read more about 5g and iPhone. Source: digitimes