Analyst Believes iPhone 12 Could Still Be On Track For 2020

However, according to analyst Gene Munster of Loup Ventures, he believes that Apple is apparently still on track for a 2020 launch of the iPhone 12. He acknowledges that while there might be a “muted” initial demand for the smartphone, he does not believe that this will force Apple to delay the handset’s release.
According to Munster, “In the midst of 5G iPhone delay rumors, it’s important to keep in mind that Apple plans its business in terms of decades, not years – an under-appreciated long-term competitive advantage. At the core of this advantage is the company’s balance sheet, which allows it to survive the unexpected; everything from COVID-19, to a financial crisis, or weak initial demand for a new iPhone.”
That being said, there have been rumors that suggests that the iPhone 12 could be delayed. While the latest report suggests that the delay could be Apple’s decision, previous reports claimed that due to the travel ban imposed as a result of the virus outbreak, Apple is unable to properly test the iPhone 12’s 5G capabilities, thus leading to potential delays.
