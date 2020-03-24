Microsoft To Temporarily Pause All Non-Security Windows Updates

Advertising

Microsoft has announced that starting in May 2020, they will be hitting the pause button on all non-security related Windows updates. According to the company, this is because they are looking to create as little disruptions as possible, especially in these trying times where more people are being forced to work from home to curb the coronavirus spread.

According to Microsoft, “We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand this is impacting our customers. In response to these challenges we are prioritizing our focus on security updates. Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 1909 down through Windows Server 2008 SP2).”

Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all supported versions of Windows client and server products to prioritize security and keep customers protected and productive. More information here: https://t.co/G5NcWtIiEQ. — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) March 24, 2020

This seems to be a similar decision to what Google made the other day, where they announced that they will be suspending non-essential Chrome updates, and that they will be focusing mostly on security updates and patches. Considering how many times we’ve read in the past about how certain updates cause more problems than they solve, the last thing Microsoft wants is a Windows update that will prevent people from being able to do their work from home.

That being said, hopefully Microsoft is currently working on a fix in which there are a couple of vulnerabilities in Windows 10 that are currently being exploited in the wild.

