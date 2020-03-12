New MacBook Pro, MacBook Air With Scissor Switch Keyboard To Launch By June

Advertising

While no one has doubted the power that Apple’s MacBooks can put out, one of the problems with the older models is the use of the butterfly keyboard switch mechanism that resulted in many a dead keyboard. Apple later changed it when they launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2019 with a “new” scissor switch design.

We expected that Apple would eventually bring this new keyboard design to the rest of its laptops, and according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he claims that this will be taking place by June 2020. The analyst believes that Apple will be launching new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models by the middle of the year, and we can’t say we’re too surprised.

Apple typically refreshes its laptops at least once a year, so a refresh by mid-year makes a lot of sense. The refresh, in addition to offering faster CPUs, will also be updated with the new scissor switch keyboard, which is good news for those who can’t afford or don’t need the 16-inch MacBook Pro model.

What’s interesting is that in an earlier report by Kuo, he claims that Apple might actually kill off the 13-inch MacBook Pro model in favor of a 14-inch model. This is said to be similar to the 16-inch model where it managed to retain the size of the 15-inch model by shrinking the bezels of the display.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops, Macbook, Macbook Air and Macbook Pro. Source: 9to5mac