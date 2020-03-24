Nikon To Temporarily Suspend Camera Repair Services

Advertising

If you have a Nikon camera that is in need of repair, it seems that you might have to wait a while before you can actually send it in, at least officially. This is because according to an announcement by Nikon USA, they have announced that due to the coronavirus outbreak, they will be temporarily suspending their camera repair services.

The company’s president and CEO Bo Kajiwara has also since issued a letter which reads, “We are all experiencing unprecedented circumstances around the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the virus. Nikon’s top priority is the health and safety of our customers, employees and the communities we serve.”

He adds, “Nikon Inc. has taken steps to ensure the safety of its employees by instituting office closings and remote work strategies in line with state and federal government mandates. These include the temporary closure of our repair service centers to prioritize the safety of our workforce and help limit the spread of the virus.”

Nikon’s decision doesn’t come as a surprise, as Apple themselves have also shut their physical stores temporarily due to the virus outbreak. As such, they too are no longer accepting device repairs, and customers who did not collect their devices in time will have to wait until the stores reopen before they can collect them.

Source: dpreview