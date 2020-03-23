Customers Unable To Reclaim Apple Devices Under Repair Due To Store Shutdowns

Have you recently sent your Apple device to one of Apple’s physical stores for repair? If you thought you could get them back anytime soon, think again. This is because due to Apple shutting down its physical stores until further notice, it seems that all devices left there for repair will not be returned until they reopen.

This was confirmed in a report from Business Insider, in which an Apple spokesperson told them that was the case. The spokesperson also claims that prior to the stores being shut down, Apple had tried to reach out to the customers who have left their devices at their stores for repair, informing them that they had a limited window to collect their devices.

Unfortunately, either some people were simply too busy or could not be bothered, and as such, there are some devices left in their stores that will be left there until the stores reopen. Apple had previously shut their stores down on the 14th of March, where they anticipated that they would reopen on the 27th of March.

However, like we said, the company later changed this to “until further notice”, which we have no idea when it will be, especially given the rise of the outbreak in the US and how many are being urged to stay home, and that many non-essential businesses are also being advised to close.

