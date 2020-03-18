Apple’s Physical Stores Will Be Closed Until Further Notice

If you’re thinking about going to an Apple store to check out an Apple product, it looks like you will not be able to do so for the time-being. This is because in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Apple has decided to shutter all of its physical retail stores outside of China “until further notice”.

Apple did previously state that this closure will take place until the 27th of March, but it looks like that timeframe has been extended and currently there is no set time on when they will be reopening. On its website, Apple has advised customers who wish to purchase its products to do so through its online store or through the Apple Store app.

This decision does not come as a surprise as many countries around the world are now practicing lockdowns or restriction of movements, where businesses are forced to temporarily suspend their operations until this outbreak has been brought under control. This is part of an effort to socially distance the population from each other, where the idea is that if people were to stay apart from each other, it will reduce the potential spread of the virus.

With many countries starting to see a rise in the number of cases everyday, along with deaths, this makes a lot of sense, so if there are things you need to buy, perhaps consider purchasing it online instead.

