Pentagon To Block Employee Access To YouTube To Prevent Its Networks From Being Stressed

Advertising

Due to the fact that the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t seem to be showing signs of slowing down, many companies and government organizations around the world are practicing what they are calling social distancing, where people try to stay away from each other as much as possible to reduce the chance of catching the virus or spreading it if they already have it.

As such, many people are being sent home so that they don’t have to go to work and be in close proximity with other people. The Pentagon is practicing that where they have sent employees home to work, although it seems that working at home might not be as fun as some would have hoped as the Pentagon is shutting off access to services like YouTube.

According to Chief Information Officer Essye Miller, they will be blocking off access to streaming services such as YouTube for employees who are connected to the Pentagon’s network while they are working from home. This is done to help reduce the amount of stress on the Pentagon’s network, which they have seen a spike in server loads as more employees are working from home.

According to Miller, “Given the increased telework demand, we’ve seen a tremendous increase on the network, unprecedented demand just over the last weekend or so. As such, we’re taking actions, shutting down YouTube effective tonight.” Miller adds, “We will start throttling streaming services today. We’re seeing increased use on things like Pandora and other streaming music services. We ask that use of these services are not mission-essential, that you refrain from using them on the DoD network.”

Filed in . Read more about Entertainment, Music and YouTube. Source: marketwatch