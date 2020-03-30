Pokemon GO Will Soon Let You Take Part In Raids With Friends From Home

Advertising

Social distancing is the key to helping countries and its healthcare systems better manage the current coronavirus pandemic. This means that simple activities such as going outside for a jog, a stroll, a bike ride, are no longer encouraged. It also means that players who have been going out to play games like Pokemon GO are now stuck at home.

Niantic had previously rolled out an update for the game that would allow players to continue to enjoy the game from the comfort of their own home, and now it looks like the developer will be working on more ways for Pokemon players to continue to enjoy other features of the game while still maintaining social distancing.

One of those changes includes the ability to take part in raids with friends while at home. According to Niantic, “We’re enhancing our in-game virtual social features to enable players to stay in touch when they can’t meet in real life. You’ll soon be able to team up with friends and take on Raid Battles together in Pokémon GO from the comfort of home.”

They are also making changes towards the step counter, where walking about in your home or running on the treadmill indoors will now count towards game achievements. They are also trying to think of ways to allow players to take part in live events, which are normally held physically, from their homes. If you’re a Pokemon GO player stuck at home, then these are updates worth looking forward to.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19, Niantic and Pokémon GO. Source: nianticlabs