Apple Could Launch Several ARM-Based Macs In 2021

According to a recent research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he claims that Apple could launch their first ARM-based MacBook in the later part of 2020. Now in a new note from Kuo, he believes that 2021 could also see Apple launch several ARM-based MacBook laptops as they adopt a more “aggressive processor-replacement strategy”.

Being too dependent on a single company for components is never a good idea as it means they get to control the price and you’d be at their mercy. This is one of the reasons why Apple is interested in creating its own chipsets. However, Kuo claims that cost could be one of the main driving factors as well.

The analyst believes that by switching to ARM-based chipsets and not relying on Intel for processors, Apple could save as much as 40-60%. This would help Apple keep prices down, especially for their lower-end laptop offerings. It would also allow Apple greater control over the performance of their laptops.

Recently, benchmarks have found that even though the recently-launched 2020 MacBook Air is newer, the 2018 iPad Pro with its A12X chipset actually outperforms it. This seems to lend a strong argument for Apple to make the switch to ARM-based chipsets versus Intel’s x86 processors.

