Production Of Larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Delayed To October

If the rumors are to be believed, Apple’s iPhone 12 could be delayed where last we heard, it might be delayed to November. It turns out that this rumor could be partially right, where according to a new note shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo with investors, it seems that at least one of the iPhone 12 models could be delayed.

According to the report, Kuo claims that due to the complexity of the design of the rumored 6.7-inch 5G iPhone 12, production is only expected to kick off in October, meaning that there is a good chance it could only be released in November. Even then, we expect that availability could be limited.

However, this doesn’t mean that the rest of the lineup will still arrive in time. Kuo claims that production of the other iPhone 12 models will only begin in September, meaning that there is a chance its release could only happen in October. Kuo claims that one of the reasons for the delay is due to the use of 5G, where the test lab needed to obtain the qualification for the antenna design Apple is using is closed due to the pandemic.

As such, it will prevent Apple from moving ahead with production. Assuming that the pandemic isn’t controlled, Kuo estimates that shipments of the 5G iPhone could drop significantly, where he estimates that Apple could end up shipping 15-20% less units than previously expected.

Source: macrumors