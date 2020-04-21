Amazon To Use Thermal Cameras To Scan Employees For Fever

Amazon has been facing a ton of scrutiny as of late. This is because the company is playing a huge role when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, where due to the fact that people are forced to stay home, online shopping has become more important than ever. At the same time, the company has also faced its detractors, such as employees, who claim that the company is continuing to operate despite some employees getting infected.

To help combat that problem and maybe to pick up on sick employees faster, a report from Reuters has revealed that the company will now be deploying thermal cameras in its warehouses. The idea is that with these thermal cameras, it will be more efficient and faster at detecting workers who might have a fever, which is one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

It would also make it a lot faster compared to using digital thermometers that are limited to one person at a time. That being said, Amazon would not be the first to deploy such systems. We’ve seen thermal cameras being used at airports in the past during the SARS outbreak. More recently, a Chinese company has also pitched a pair of wearable smart glasses with a built-in thermal scanner to US companies that would make it more mobile and portable.

Filed in . Read more about Amazon, Coronavirus and Covid-19. Source: reuters