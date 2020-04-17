Chinese Startup Wants To Sell Its COVID-19 Detection Glasses In The US

Thermal scanners aren’t anything new, and in the past we have seen how the tech has been deployed at places like airports to detect if people flying in have a fever. Now it looks like the technology is being used in wearables like smart glasses, and this is exactly what Chinese company Rokid is trying to sell to the US.

The company has reportedly pitched their product to several companies based in the US. The glasses, known as the T1, will come with an infrared scanner which can detect the temperatures of up to 200 people at once from a distance of up to 3 meters. This means that health officials can be deployed in the field to do a quick scan to see who has a fever, which is one of the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

The glasses are powered by a Qualcomm chipset and comes with a 12MP camera, augmented reality support, and the company is also offering IoT and software solutions to facilitate facial recognition. That being said, we should note that not having a fever doesn’t mean that the person does not have the COVID-19 virus.

A fever is simply one of the symptoms, but at the very least it could help officials weed out people who are visibly sick and maybe perform additional tests on them. The fact that it is a wearable means that it can be easily deployed and moved from one location to another, thus covering a wider space at once.

