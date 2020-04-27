Study Finds The Coronavirus Can Linger In The Air In Crowded Spaces

Many might assume that once this coronavirus pandemic passes, life will go back to normal, but that might not necessarily be the case. Until a vaccine can be found, even if lockdowns are eased up or lifted, it might still be relatively dangerous to go out, especially if the findings from a recent study are accurate.

According to researchers from the Wuhan University, they have discovered that the coronavirus can continue to linger in the air, especially in crowded spaces. This means that if an infected person coughs in a public space like a mall and walks away, the virus could continue to linger in that area even after the person is gone. Previously it was discovered that the virus could continue to linger on surfaces for weeks.

This was discovered after researchers created aerosol traps in and around two hospitals based in Wuhan, and found evidence that the virus lingered in the air in patient wards, supermarkets, residential buildings, toilets, and especially high concentrations where medical stuff take off their protective equipment.

What this means is that if you do plan to go out once lockdown restrictions have been lifted, you might want to consider avoiding crowded spaces and places where ventilation might be poor, and of course, practicing good hygiene such as washing your hands with soap and water is a no-brainer.

Source: bloomberg