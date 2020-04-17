Electric Flying Car Races Could Be Something To Look Forward To In The Future

Racing against each other is something that we as humans do. We race using our body, and there are even sports where we race against each other using cars. However, it seems that in the future, it is possible that we could find ourselves watching a sport where we race against each other using electric flying cars.

Now, the concept of racing using flying machines isn’t actually new. In the past, we have seen events like drone racing, but those are controlled by people on the ground using remote controls. In this particular case, the drivers themselves will be inside of the electric flying cars controlling it directly.

Dubbed Airspeeder, this will be the first motorsports program that will be taking advantage of electric flying cars. The company behind the program, Alauda, has managed to secure funding from a couple of Australian venture capital firms, Saltwater Capital and Jelix Ventures. The company had initially planned to test out this program in California’s Mojave Desert in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the company has opted to shift the testing back to Australia.

It will be interesting to see how this works out and if electric flying car racing is something that people would be interested in watching. We imagine it might be a while before it becomes mainstream, but what do you think?

Filed in . Read more about Electric Cars and Sports. Source: electrek.co