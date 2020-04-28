Ford To Delay The Launch Of Its Self-Driving Taxis To 2022

Now it looks like Ford’s plans to launch its self-driving taxis will also be delayed, where according to a report from TechCrunch, the company will be delaying the launch until 2022. This was revealed during Ford’s quarterly earnings where the company also reported a $2 billion loss in the first quarter of the year, versus a $1.1 billion profit from the same period a year before.
According to Ford, “Given the challenges of the current business environment, as well as the need to evaluate the long-term impact of COVID-19 on customer behaviors, Ford made the decision to shift the launch of its self-driving services to 2022. Understanding customer behavior is a critically important part of building a new mobility service built around trust and making people’s lives easier.”
What’s interesting is that we imagine that self-driving vehicles are actually perfect in this crisis. This is because with social distancing measures being put into place, using a self-driving taxi to get around might be safer compared to a regular taxi driven by a human.
