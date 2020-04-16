New Report Reiterates Claims That The iPhone 12 Could Be Delayed

Apple’s iPhone 12 should be announced later this year around September, as the company has done in the past with its previous models. However, in the recent weeks, we have been hearing rumors that the launch may no longer be happening. Some reports are even claiming that it could only be in 2021 that the device is launched.

There are numerous reasons why this could be the case, such as potential supply chain disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic, while other reports claim that possible weak demand due to the economy could force Apple to delay the launch. Now it looks like a new report from DigiTimes is reiterating those claims, that the 5G iPhone 12 might not be launched this fall.

According to the publication, “Uncertainty has emerged about whether Apple will debut its flagship iPhone series in the usual September timeframe this year, judging from the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and weak end-market demand, the sources noted.” A recent report has also suggested that not only will the iPhone 12 be delayed, but Apple’s rumored high-end iPad Pro with a mini LED display could also be potentially delayed to 2021.

That being said, while there are reports about a potential delay, others are still optimistic about the iPhone 12’s launch, and that it could still happen this year. Needless to say that this should be taken with a grain of salt for now, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information.

