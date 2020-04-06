Google Maps Will Now Show Which Restaurants Offer Home Deliveries

With governments around the world advising people to stay at home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, it means that going out to eat will no longer be possible. However, thankfully food delivery services still exist, and even restaurants that do not typically offer deliveries are starting to do so.

Advertising

The good news is that if you’re looking for a restaurant that will offer deliveries or at the very least offer curbside pickups, then Google is here to help. Google has recently rolled out an update for Google Maps in which the app will be able to show users which restaurants in their area offer either deliveries or curbside pickups.

This is feature will not be available worldwide as it is currently only available to users in the US, Canada, and France (although some are reporting that it is available in Italy as well). This is pretty important because by staying home and avoiding going out as much as possible, unless for essentials, it will help slow the spread of the virus and give hospitals a chance to better manage the influx of patients.

This is not the first change that Google has made to Google Maps ever since the coronavirus outbreak has happened. The company had previously introduced a new “temporarily closed” feature for business listings so that customers know which places are closed (at least for the time-being). Note that Google Maps will only show restaurants that offer deliveries and pickups, and you might need to either go through a food delivery service or call the restaurant directly to place your order.

Filed in . Read more about Coronavirus, Covid-19, Google, Google Maps and Health. Source: phonearena