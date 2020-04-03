Google Releases Mobile Location Data To Show Who’s Complying With Stay-At-Home Orders

Advertising

Right now, governments around the world have implemented stay-at-home orders. These orders vary in degrees where for some, it is a complete lockdown, while others still allow some movement for essential services and to make grocery runs. However, despite these measures, there are still individuals out there who aren’t taking this seriously.

We’ve seen reports of how people are still gathering at pubs, beaches, and how certain events are still taking place with large crowds in attendance, and now it looks like Google wants to help identify those people who are defying these orders.

The company has announced that they will be releasing mobile location data for various countries in which it will help health officials and governments around the world better understand the movements of its citizens, and to see who’s staying at home and who isn’t.

According to Google, “These Community Mobility Reports aim to provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. The reports chart movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.”

If you’re interested in checking out these reports, then head on over to Google’s website for the details. This website is in addition to Google’s coronavirus information website that they launched to help combat misinformation about the disease.

