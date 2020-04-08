iOS 13.4.1 Update Will Fix FaceTime Bug For iPhones And iPads

Communication tools have become more important than ever, where due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are being forced to self-isolate where they are now working and studying from home. This means that being able to chat with your friends and loved ones is crucial, especially in maintaining your mental health.

This is why it might have been a bit alarming when the other day, Apple’s latest iOS update seemingly broke FaceTime on older iPhones and iPads. The good news is that if you’re an iOS user, it looks like Apple has since issued a new update in the form of iOS 13.4.1 that has restored FaceTime functionality on older devices.

For those who are unfamiliar, basically when Apple issued the iOS 13.4 update, it caused FaceTime to stop working when trying to connect with older iPhones and iPads that were still running iOS 9. There were some concerns when this happened, because there was a good chance that those running these older devices might be older users, such as grandparents, who might not have the technical know-how to search for alternatives. This also affected macOS computers.

However, like we said, the good news is that the latest iOS update should have fixed it, which means that all you need to do is download it on your iPhone or iPad and you should not have issues using FaceTime with older iOS devices anymore.

