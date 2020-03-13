Apple’s WWDC 2020 Will Be Adopting A New Online Format

Advertising

So it was previously reported that due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Apple could be considering cancelling its annual WWDC event . It turns out that the company has done that, sort of, where instead of hosting a physical event like they always do, they will instead be launching a new online format.

According to Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.”

WWDC’s keynote has always been available both online and in-person, although the workshops that developers attend have pretty much been physical-only. However, with this new online format, Apple is hoping to offer up what they normally offer during WWDC, except that it will allow developers to access it from the safety and comfort of their home.

Apple is not the only company to cancel its plans for its physical event. Google has also cancelled its physical I/O event, and following the cancellation of E3 2020, Microsoft has also announced an online Xbox event.

Filed in . Read more about Wwdc. Source: apple