iPad Pro With The Magic Keyboard Might Not Be As Light As You Think

When Apple announced the new Magic Keyboard accessory for the iPad Pro earlier this year, it brought the tablet one step closer to being a potential laptop replacement. This is thanks to the introduction of the trackpad to the Magic Keyboard, giving iPad Pro users better control over their tablet.

However, if you are thinking about getting the iPad Pro and its Magic Keyboard accessory in hopes of replacing your laptop, here’s something to consider. According to a report from a MacRumors reader, it appears that when combining the iPad Pro with its Magic Keyboard accessory, the end result is a tablet and keyboard combo that actually weighs more than the 13-inch MacBook Air.

The reader claims to have weighed the Magic Keyboard and it is said to weigh 710 grams, making it heavier than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro which weighs 641 grams. Combine this and the entire setup weighs a little more than 1.3kg, making it slightly heavier than the 13-inch MacBook Air which weighs 1.29kg. It also makes it barely lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro which weighs 1.37kg.

That being said, this is for the 12.9-inch model and it has been reported that the 11-inch model is considerably lighter. Also, the difference in weight is marginal at best, but it’s something to consider if you think that the MacBook Air is too heavy for you, in which you might want to take a look at the 11-inch iPad Pro model instead of its larger 12.9-inch sibling.

