iPhone 12 Will Still Launch In 2020, Other Products Could Be Delayed Instead

According to a recent report, it has been suggested that due to the coronavirus outbreak, Apple is anticipating a weak demand for its upcoming iPhone 12. As a result, the report claims that Apple is mulling the idea of delaying the launch by a few months, potentially pushing its release to 2021.

Now according to a new report from Bloomberg, they claim that Apple’s iPhone 12 is apparently still on track to be launched in 2020, and that other Apple products planned for 2020 could be the ones that are delayed instead. In addition to the iPhone 12, Apple has been rumored to launch the iPhone SE 2 (also known as the iPhone 9).

This has yet to happen as the phone was rumored to be announced at Apple’s March event (which has seemingly been cancelled). The company has also been rumored to be launching a new high-end iPad Pro with a mini LED display, as well as new MacBook Pro refreshes that will see Apple bring their new scissor switch keyboard to the rest of the MacBook Pro models.

Bloomberg is not alone in reporting that the iPhone 12 is still on track for 2020. Following the previous report, analyst Gene Munster also suggested that the iPhone 12 will still be launching this year, and that potentially weak sales will not deter the Cupertino company from pushing ahead with their plans for the 5G iPhone.

Source: bloomberg