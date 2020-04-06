All Four iPhone 12 Models Specs Revealed

According to a rumor from last year, it was suggested that Apple could be launching four flagship iPhone models in 2020. Now thanks to a tweet by Jon Prosser, some of the potential specs and features of the upcoming models have been revealed ahead of its launch, which presumably should take place later this year.

Prosser’s tweet reveals four potential iPhone 12 models ranging in sizes. The smallest model will come with a 5.4-inch display. There will also be a 6.1-inch model, another 6.1-inch “Pro” model, and a 6.7-inch “Pro Max” model. There are differences between the models, where the Pro and Pro Max iPhone models will feature the use of a stainless steel body.

This is versus the other two models that will be made using aluminum. We’re not sure if the names have been finalized, but given Apple’s naming scheme, the Pro and Pro Max names are to be expected. Also, with there being two 6.1-inch models, we’re sure that Apple will probably want to differentiate between them via their names.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized! Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯 Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀 Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020

As for the specs, both the Pro and Pro Max will sport a triple camera setup with a LiDAR sensor, while the other two models will come with a dual lens setup without LiDAR. They will all be powered by Apple’s A14 chipset and will also support 5G. We’ve heard rumors that the iPhone 12 models could potentially be delayed to 2021, but other reports are claiming otherwise, saying that despite the weak demand, Apple is expected to push ahead with the launch anyway.

