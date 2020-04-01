Apple’s iPhone 9 Could Be Announced In The Next Two Weeks

Recently, a photo showed that cases for Apple’s rumored iPhone 9 have started to show up at Best Buy’s stores. This seemed to indicate that the phone was close to being officially announced, and it looks like it could be true. This is according to Jon Prosser, founder of YouTube channel Front Page Tech.

According to Prosser, he claims that Apple will be officially launching the device on the 15th of April, about two weeks from now. In a way this makes sense because had Apple held their rumored end of March event, the phone would have most likely seen a release in April as well, so this date isn’t really that much of a stretch.

That being said, Prosser’s claim of a 15th of April launch is interesting. This is because it seems to contradict an earlier rumor that suggested that the phone could be launched on the 5th of April. Given that the 5th of April is a Sunday, it does seem odd that Apple would choose a weekend to launch a product.

The company has typically launched products during the week, where usually we see them released on Fridays. In any case, these are just rumors for now so do take it with a grain of salt, but check back with us in the coming days for more updates.

