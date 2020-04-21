iPhone SE Plus Reportedly Postponed To The Second Half Of 2021

Just the other day, Apple announced the new iPhone SE. The phone comes with a new larger 4.7-inch display compared to the original iPhone SE, but as some of you might have heard, there have been rumors that suggested that Apple could have a larger iPhone SE Plus in the works as well.

The Plus model was originally rumored to be launching in the first half of 2021, but now according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it appears that the handset has been “delayed” and will now be coming in the second half of 2021. We’re not sure what could be the reason behind Apple postponing the launch of the iPhone SE Plus, but either way, those looking forward to the device might have to wait just a bit longer.

According to the rumors, for those who missed out on it, the iPhone SE Plus is said to come with a larger display. This has been rumored to be either a 5.5-inch display or a 6.1-inch display where it will sport a full-screen design similar to Apple’s current iPhones. However, despite the full-screen design, it will not be using Face ID and will instead see Apple integrate Touch ID into the power button on the side of the phone.

It is unclear if the new iPhone SE Plus will replace the current iPhone SE, or if it will be in addition to the iPhone SE. We’ve seen Apple enjoy tremendous success with the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, and with the iPhone SE’s $399 price tag, we’re curious to see if it will be met with the same amount of excitement as well.

