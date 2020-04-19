Apple’s New AirPods Could Launch Next Week

We have been hearing rumors that Apple could have a newer pair of the AirPods in the works. It was initially dubbed the AirPods Pro Lite, but recently it was suggested that it could be known as the AirPods X. Now according to a tweet by FrontpageTech’s Jon Prosser, he claims that the device could be launched as early as next week.

Advertising

The AirPods X was originally rumored to be launched at Apple’s end of March event, but with the coronavirus outbreak, that event was reportedly cancelled. Not much is known about the AirPods X at the moment, except that based on the rumors, it is said to be placed where in the middle between the regular AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

Its positioning is a bit awkward given that the price difference between the AirPods and AirPods Pro isn’t that much, but perhaps it could have other features that could appeal to a different set of customers. We have been hearing that Apple could be planning a pair of water-resistant AirPods, so maybe this could be it.

New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 19, 2020

Prosser also goes on to claim that next week could see Apple launch a new MacBook. There have been rumors about a 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh with the updated scissor switch keyboards, so that could be it as well. Take it with a grain of salt, but check back with us next week if you’d like the details.

Filed in . Read more about AirPods and Headphones.