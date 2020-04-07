Apple Could Launch AirPods X And Over-Ear Headphones At WWDC 2020

Recently we have been hearing rumors that Apple could apparently be planning a new variant of the AirPods Pro called the AirPods Pro Lite. Now according to a tweet by Jon Prosser, he claims that the earbuds will actually be known as the AirPods X and that it will apparently be launching at WWDC 2020.

According to Prosser, the AirPods X is apparently going to be similar in concept to the Beats X, where Apple has designed it to be used for sports. Right now, the AirPods lineup does not offer sweat-resistance. While they can be used at the gym, doing so does put it at the risk of getting damaged since they weren’t designed for such activities, but the rumored AirPods X could change that.

He also goes on to claim that the AirPods X could cost around $200, making it marginally more affordable compared to the AirPods Pro. In addition to the AirPods X, Prosser adds that the company will also be launching a new pair of over-ear headphones similar to the Beats 700. Not much is known about them, but if true, this could be Apple’s first pair of their own brand of over-ear headphones. It is rumored to be priced at $350.

Aimed for Sept/Oct ☝️ Probably what DigiTimes thought was “AirsPods Pro Lite” End goal: phase out Beats 🤫 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 7, 2020

These new products are said to be announced at WWDC 2020, which given the COVID-19 virus outbreak, will be adopting a new online format this year. We’ll have to wait until mid-year to find out the details, so until then, take it with a grain of salt.

