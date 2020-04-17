Apple’s New iPhone SE Is Already Selling Out Of Its Initial Stock

In the recent years, we’ve seen Apple experience a fair amount of success with its iPhone XR and iPhone 11, both of which are the cheaper versions of Apple’s flagship iPhones. According to the sales figures, both devices have sold extremely well, and in some cases, actually outsold their more expensive siblings.

This is why we can’t say we’re too surprised to learn that the new iPhone SE is doing just as well, or at least that’s what it seems. According to the US Apple Store, it seems that shipping times for the iPhone SE are already slipping. This seems to suggest that a lot of customers are ordering it to the point where the initial stock allotment might have already been depleted.

This isn’t true for all of Apple’s stores around the world, where some places the shipping time is still set for the 24th of April. Also, we can’t say for sure if the slip up in shipping times is due to the phone’s popularity or if it is because Apple has not produced many units for it, so it really could be anything.

However, like we said, Apple seems to be enjoying success with its cheaper iPhones so with the new iPhone SE priced at $399, it certainly does make it quite a steal, especially when it is coupled with hardware used in 2019’s flagship models. Either way, we’ll probably have to wait a while before we can get a clearer picture of how well the phone is doing, but in the meantime, are any of you planning on getting it?

