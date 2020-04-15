Apple’s New Magic Keyboard For The iPad Pro Is Now Available To Order

When Apple announced their new iPad Pro earlier this year, one of the new features of the iPad Pro and its software is the support for trackpads. To that end, Apple also announced a new Magic Keyboard accessory for the new iPad Pro that comes with redesigned scissor switch keys and a built-in trackpad.

If this sounds like something you might be interested in, you’ll be pleased to learn that Apple has since announced that its new Magic Keyboard accessory will now be available to order. By using this accessory, it will essentially turn your iPad Pro into a pseudo MacBook-like experience, which is good if you’re after a laptop replacement.

While the iPads have recently gained the ability to support external mice, the addition of trackpad support means that users won’t need to bring a mouse with them if they are working outside. The new Magic Keyboard also offers improvements in terms of viewing angles, where it is now more adjustable compared to the previous Smart Keyboard accessory.

Unfortunately, the new Magic Keyboard does not come cheap. It is priced starting at $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and $349 for the 12.9-inch model. They will be compatible with the 2018 iPad Pros and the 2020 models and can be purchased from Apple’s website.

Filed in . Read more about iPad, Ipad Pro and Keyboards. Source: apple