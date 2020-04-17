Refreshed Powerbeats Pro Spotted At The FCC

Last year, Apple announced the Powerbeats Pro earphones. These are a pair of wireless earbuds that are designed more for active users who prefer having a more secure fit and also water-resistant capabilities, but at the same time want something completely wireless. This were features not offered by the AirPods or the AirPods Pro.

Advertising

Unsurprisingly, the earphones proved to be pretty popular where they were difficult to get ahold off at launch. That being said, if you’re looking for a new model, you might be in luck because it appears that Apple could be working on a successor, or at least that’s what it seems to be suggested in a recent sighting at the FCC.

According to a report from Cult of Mac, they stumbled across what appears to be the successor to 2019’s Powerbeats Pro at the FCC. Unfortunately, details about the new model is scarce, but it seems to be largely similar in terms of design to its predecessor. We’re not sure what kind of changes Apple has made under the hood, but if you were hoping for a new design, you might be disappointed.

That being said, it is possible that the updated model could borrow a feature from the AirPods Pro, which is active noise-cancellation, a feature that was not present in last year’s model. Apart from that, we’re not sure what else Apple could change. Take this filing with a grain of salt, but hopefully we’ll have more details in the near future.

Filed in . Read more about Beats and FCC. Source: cultofmac