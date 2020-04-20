These Companies Are Developing A Smartphone-Based COVID-19 Test

One of the problems faced right now in the right against the COVID-19 virus outbreak is the lack of testing kits. This means that people who are sick might not necessarily be tested for the virus as they are typically reserved for those who display more critical signs. This in turn makes it harder to contain the virus as there are people who might be asymptomatic.

However, the good news is that Sanofi and Luminostics have announced that they will be collaborating on developing a test that will leverage smartphone technology. What this means is that if the development of the kit is successful, people will soon be able to test themselves using the kit and their smartphones and get results in about 30 minutes or so.

This reduces the need for people to go to hospitals, which minimizes their contact with the outside world, further preventing infections. According to the press release, this test will take advantage of Luminostics’ technology that will use a smartphone’s camera, an adapter, and glow-in-the-dark nanochemistry and AI to help process this information.

How accurate is this system is unclear, but both companies are working together on developing it. There is no specific release date set for this smartphone-based testing kit, but the companies are aiming to have it ready by the end of 2020.

Filed in . Read more about Apps, Coronavirus, Covid-19 and Health. Source: sanofi