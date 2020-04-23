Third-Gen AirPods Might Only Launch In 2021

Earlier this week, a tweet by Jon Prosser of FrontpageTech suggested that Apple could be launching a new pair of AirPods next week. However, well-connected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo doesn’t seem to think so, and in a new investor’s note, Kuo claims that Apple’s AirPods lineup might not be getting a refresh this year at all.

Advertising

According to Kuo, he believes that Apple might only be launching their third-gen AirPods in 2021 where production of the earphones might only begin in the first half of the new year. He goes on to claim that the changes will be largely internal and that Apple will not be touching the design of the earphones at all.

We’re not sure what kind of changes there might be, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for it. As for the second-gen AirPods Pro, that device might come even later, where production could begin in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early 2022, meaning that would-be customers could be in for quite a wait.

Now what about the rumored AirPods X/AirPods Pro Lite? According to Kuo, he believes that some are getting confused by this and that this device is not an AirPods device, but rather a Beats-branded earphone. All of this is admittedly rather confusing as the reports seem to contradict each other, so it’s probably best to take it with a grain of salt for now.

Filed in . Read more about AirPods and Headphones. Source: appleinsider