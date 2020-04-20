New AirPods Pro Could Be Delayed To 2021

We have been hearing rumors that Apple could be planning a new pair of AirPods Pro called the AirPods X. This is supposed to be a “Lite” version of the AirPods Pro. The earphones were originally rumored to be announced at WWDC 2020, which will be taking place mid-year in a new online-only format, but that may no longer be the case.

Advertising

According to a report from DigiTimes, they are claiming to have heard from sources that the new AirPods Pro could actually be delayed to the second half of 2020 at the earliest, or potentially pushed to 2021. It is unclear what could be the cause of the delay, but the global health crisis that is the coronavirus outbreak is most likely the culprit, where it has forced many businesses to temporarily suspend operations.

That being said, it was also recently reported that Apple could have a new AirPods that might be launching next week. We had initially thought that this could be the rumored AirPods X/AirPods Pro Lite, but on hindsight it seems like it will most likely be a refresh of the base AirPods model, although we’re not sure what kind of changes we might be able to expect.

In any case, take it with a grain of salt for now, but if you were looking forward to the AirPods X/AirPods Pro Lite, then you might have to wait a little longer than previously expected.

Filed in . Read more about AirPods, Airpods Pro and Headphones. Source: macrumors