Universities Are Considering Cancelling In-Person Classes Until 2021

Schools around the world have pretty much cancelled their in-person classes due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. As such, many schools are now hosting online classes so that students can continue their education from home. If you thought that this would be a temporary situation, think again.

This is because over in the US, several universities are considering cancelling in-person classes until at least 2021. According to a statement by Boston University, “The Recovery Plan recognizes that if, in the unlikely event that public health officials deem it unsafe to open in the fall of 2020, then the University’s contingency plan envisions the need to consider a later in-person return, perhaps in January 2021.”

This means that for some universities, online classes are expected to be the norm for the foreseeable future, although it will be interesting to see how exams will be conducted and how other projects will continue. That being said, it is understandable why some universities are considering this.

This is because at the moment, there is no cure or vaccine available for the COVID-19 virus. This means that even if schools were to reopen, it would mean that students still stand a chance of being infected, plus we imagine that there are probably students and parents who might be concerned about going back to in-person classes.

