Walmart Sells Vudu To Fandango

A couple of years ago, Walmart announced that they would be getting into the streaming game by launching their own service called Vudu. It would be similar to some other streaming services where it would offer on-demand video streaming content. However, it seems that the company has decided that they are done on that front.

According to Walmart, it appears that the company will be selling off its Vudu service to Fandango, the online movie ticketing service. It is unclear how much Vudu was sold for and what Walmart’s reasons were for selling it, but the good news for Vudu subscribers is that the service will continue uninterrupted and unchanged, at least for now.

Also, as part of the agreement for the sale, Vudu will continue to power Walmart’s digital and TV store on its website, along with Walmart customers being able to continue using their Walmart login and wallet to make purchases on Vudu. That being said, Fandango already offers their own streaming service in the form of FandangoNOW, so by acquiring Vudu, it will allow them to take advantage of Vudu’s reach which is said to have been installed on 100 million living room devices and computers, and about 14.5 million mobile devices.

It will be interesting to see how Fandango’s purchase of Vudu will help the company in an already-crowded space that is populated by the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and more recently, Apple TV+.

Filed in . Read more about Entertainment, Movies, Vudu and Walmart. Source: techcrunch