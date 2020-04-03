HBO Just Made A Bunch Of Its Show Free To Stream, No Subscription Required

Now that many of us are stuck at home in a bid to socially distance ourselves to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, it means that we need to start seeking out alternative forms of entertainment. Streaming services do come to mind, although this means that we would have to pay for it.

However, the good news is that HBO has announced that they will be making hundreds of hours of its shows free to watch through its streaming services such as HBO NOW and HBO GO, and the best part is that no subscription will be necessary. This means that you can fire up either service and watch a bunch of shows for free.

HBO will not be making its entire catalogue free since it has been noted that TV shows like Game of Thrones is not part of it, which is a pity for those who are thinking that now might be a good time to play catchup. Instead, some shows that will be made available include the likes of The Sopranos, Veep, Six Feet Under, and The Wire, along with a bunch of movies from Warner Bros.

It is unclear how long this offer will be good for, but it will be available starting from the 3rd of April, so if you’re stuck at home and want something new to watch, then this might be worth checking out.

