It Looks Like BlizzCon Will Not Be Taking Place This Year

Blizzard typically hosts an event every year around November known as BlizzCon. It is one of the biggest gaming events in the year as this is when Blizzard usually announces updates to their games as well as new titles. Unfortunately, it looks like BlizzCon 2020 will not be taking place this year.

Advertising

This is due to the coronavirus pandemic in which Blizzard has chosen not to host the event in person If you were thinking about an online-only event, that’s what Blizzard seems to be considering, although it appears that the company is thinking about hosting it early next year instead.

According to Blizzard’s Saralyn Smith, the executive producer of BlizzCon, “During this time, we’ve had many discussions about what holding a convention could look like in light of all the health and safety considerations we’d want to make. We’ve also talked about different paths we could take, and how each one could be complicated by fluctuations in national and local health guidelines in the months ahead. Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year.”

Granted the event is still many months away, but with health officials predicting that a vaccine for the virus will only be available next year at the earliest, it makes sense that Blizzard would be postponing the event. Other events have also been cancelled in the wake of the pandemic, including E3 2020.

Filed in . Read more about Blizzard, Blizzcon, Coronavirus and Covid-19. Source: blizzcon