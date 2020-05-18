Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promising Results, Could Be Ready In January 2021

Moderna is one of the many companies out there who are racing to develop a vaccine to the COVID-19 virus. The company has been forging ahead steadily and have been conducting clinical trials. Health officials have estimated that it would probably take 12-18 months to develop a vaccine, but Moderna thinks it can be done sooner.

Speaking to CNN, Modern’s chief medical officer Dr. Tal Zaks has revealed that they have been seeing positive signs in their clinical trials where based on these results, the company seems to be optimistic that a vaccine could be made available to the public as early as January 2021, although we suppose you should keep your fingers crossed as these trials are still in the early stages.

So far, Moderna is in Phase 1 of its clinical trials which usually involves just a small number of participants. The idea behind the first phase is to test how safe the vaccine is for human consumption, and whether or not it can provoke the body’s immune response. Based on the results, participants in the trial were found to have developed antibodies to the virus at levels similar to or exceeding people who have naturally recovered from the COVID-19 virus.

The company has since been cleared by the FDA to enter Phase 2 that will involved several hundred participants, with Moderna planning to enter Phase 3 in July which will involve tens of thousands of people.

