Fitbit Launches Study To See If Its Devices Can Detect Irregular Heartbeats

Apple has found tremendous success with its Apple Watch, where over the years, we’ve come across countless stories of how the wearable was able to detect abnormal heart rates and inform the wearer that they should seek medical help, saving live in the process. In fact, recently there was an incident where the Apple Watch detected a problem that a more traditional ECG machine did not.

Now it looks like Fitbit wants to enjoy that same level of success and have announced the launch of a virtual study to see if its devices are just as capable, if not more so, at detecting irregular heartbeats. The company is hoping to enroll hundreds of thousands of people for its study, and it will be open to anyone in the US who are above the age of 22, and own devices like the Fitbit Ionic or the Fitbit Versa.

The company has been working on this feature for quite a while now, where it was previously reported that they have been developing a method to detect irregular heartbeats since October 2019. We’re not sure how well it will perform in this study and if it will be able to match or surpass that of the Apple Watch, but it’s good news for Fitbit customers and other users who might be seeking alternatives to the Apple Watch.

Source: reuters