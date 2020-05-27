It Might Be A Bit Early, But Alleged iPhone 13 Camera Details Leaked

The iPhone 12 has yet to be officially announced. In fact, it might even be delayed to November, but thanks to a tweet by @choco_bit, they have shared some information about Apple’s 2021 iPhones, the iPhone 13. To be more specific, they have shared details about the iPhone 13’s cameras.

According to the tweet, Apple could actually launch an iPhone in 2021 with four camera modules on the back. The main camera is rumored to sport a 64MP sensor with 6x digital zoom, another camera with a 40MP sensor with 3-5x optical zoom, a 64MP anamorphic lens (typically used for filmmaking), and a 40MP ultra wide camera. The tweet also claims that the phone will come with a LiDAR 4.0 sensor.

We have heard rumors that Apple could introduce a LiDAR sensor in this year’s iPhones. The sensor made its debut on Apple’s iPad Pro refresh from earlier this year, and is meant to help boost the phone’s augmented reality capabilities by offering up better environmental sensing to gauge what’s going on in the area the user is in.

The supposed layout, but this early on could mean nothing for 13 series final design so take with 🧂 pic.twitter.com/9JKsVPELGQ — Fudge (@choco_bit) May 27, 2020

The *alleged* plans For D6x (13 series) cameras •Wide 1x optical zoom (6x digital zoom) 64mp

•Telephoto 3x-5x optical zoom (15-20x digital zoom) 40mp

•64mp anamorphic lens (2.1:1)

•0.25x min ultra wide (optical reverse zoom) 40mp

•Li-Dar 4.0 Huuuuugggeeeee amount of 🧂 — Fudge (@choco_bit) May 27, 2020

Needless to say that this is a very, very early rumor so take it with a grain of salt for now, but it’s not a stretch to think that Apple’s 2021 iPhones will come with improved optics, which is what Apple has been doing with every release. In fact, some other iPhone 13 related rumors have even suggested that the handset could be completely portless.

