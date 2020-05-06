Apple’s Next-Gen MacBooks Could Sport A Bendable Hinge

Advertising

When it comes to laptop design, most of the time, the emphasis is placed on what we can actually see. This means that usually, designers tend to focus on the material used to make the laptop, the thinness, and also how sleek it looks by using more rounded corners. However, the hinge is something most of us probably never give too much thought to.

However, it seems that Apple has because according to a report from AppleInsider, they have discovered a patent filed by the Cupertino company that suggests that the company could be exploring bendable hinges. As you can see in the diagram above, this reveals that Apple is looking into creating a laptop that can be made from a single piece of material, as opposed to separate pieces of material like the current design of its MacBooks.

According to the patent’s description, “A personal computing device comprises a single piece body having a seamless overall appearance and that includes a bendable portion that is capable of having a smoothly curved shape. The single piece body includes a first part capable of carrying a display suitable for presenting visual content, and a second part that is capable of carrying an input device suitable for accepting an input action.”

The patent also suggests that by adopting such a design, it is possible that it could help to accommodate a flexible display that extends past the hinge. This means that maybe the display of the MacBook could somehow blend together with the Touch Bar. That being said, we’re not sure if Apple could plan to make this a reality, but this is not the first time the company has explored the idea of creating devices from a single piece of material. Earlier this year, there was a patent for a desktop Mac computer that also revealed a seamless, singular design.

