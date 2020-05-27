Latest macOS Update Will Better Manage Your MacBook’s Battery Health

With Apple introducing USB-C ports to its MacBook laptops, this allows users to connect their laptops to external monitors while charging them simultaneously. This in turn has resulted in many MacBook users turning their laptops into permanent desktop workstations, but we imagine that this is at the cost of battery life.

The good news is that if you’re running a similar setup, you might want to update your laptop to the latest version of macOS. This is because in the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update, Apple has brought a new feature to the operating system in the form of Battery Health Management. This feature is designed to help MacBook owners reduce wear and tear on their batteries to prolong them.

In case you didn’t already know, constantly charging your laptop’s batteries will reduce their lifespan, where after a year or two, they will no longer hold their charge when it was brand new. This is unavoidable. However, with this new feature, Apple is hoping to better manage battery health by studying the charging behavior of its users, and then adapt the batteries accordingly.

For example, if it detects that the MacBook is plugged in most of the time, it will prevent it from hitting full capacity. This is because constantly keeping the battery topped up can be detrimental to overall battery health. This new Battery Health Management feature will be enabled by default, but users can go ahead and disable it if they wish.

Filed in . Read more about Laptops, Macbook Air, Macbook Pro and Macos. Source: cultofmac