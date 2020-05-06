Apple’s Next Magic Trackpad Could Support Apple Pencil Input And Offer Wireless Charging

Apple’s Magic Trackpad is an accessory that is highly-beloved by many Mac users, but it has not been updated in quite a while. We suppose it isn’t quite necessary, but it doesn’t mean that it cannot be improved upon. In fact, it seems that Apple could be toying with a rather interesting idea that will make the accessory a must-have for users.

Advertising

According to the folks at Patently Apple, they have come across a patent that was recently-awarded to Apple. This patent describes that Apple envisions the Magic Trackpad as being more functional, where it could support the Apple Pencil, thus allowing it to double up as a drawing tablet that designers and animators can use with their computers.

Also, what’s interesting is that the patent also describes how the Magic Trackpad could even gain wireless charging capabilities. This means that when not in use, users can use the Magic Trackpad to wirelessly charge their devices like the iPhone or AirPods. Given that Apple has yet to release their own wireless charging mat, this sounds like it could be one way the company is approaching it.

That being said, patents don’t always guarantee that they will become an actual product, but we have to say that these improvements are certainly very compelling, and we’re sure that many Apple users out there would love to see these features being implemented.

Filed in . Read more about Apple Pencil, Patent and Wireless Charging. Source: patentlyapple