Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 And Surface Earbuds Are Official

Last year, Microsoft announced the Surface Earbuds which are a pair of true wireless earbuds that came with features like Office integration. However, the company later delayed the launch of the earbuds to 2020, but the good news is that if you were looking forward to finally being able to get your hands on it, you now can.

Microsoft has not only announced the availability of the Surface Earbuds, but they have also announced an update to the Surface Headphones in the form of the Surface Headphones 2.

Starting with the Surface Earbuds, for those who might have missed the announcement last year, these earbuds promise up to 24 hours of battery life with the use of the charging case that it comes in. As we previously mentioned, it seems that it pulls double duty as a pair of headphones and also as a controller for Office, where users can use it to control the slides on PowerPoint, for example. Interestingly enough, Microsoft seems to have lowered the price from $249 to $199 and they will be available for purchase starting May 12.

Then there is the new Surface Headphones 2, an update to the previous model. According to Microsoft, some of the changes they’ve introduced come in the form of improved sound quality (which we suppose is subjective) and battery life, where the headphones will last you up to 20 hours on a single charge.

The earcups have also been redesigned where they can now rotate 180-degrees to make it more comfortable when worn around the neck, as well as a new black finish option. The Surface Headphones 2 are priced at $249 and will also be available for purchase May 12.

