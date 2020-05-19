Razer Opus Headphones Now Available In The US

Earlier this month, Razer announced a new pair of headphones in the form of the Razer Opus. However, the problem was that during the announcement, it was revealed that the headphones would only be available in China. The good news is that that has changed as Razer has since announced the Opus’ available in the US.

The Razer Opus will be priced at $200 and is now available for order via Razer’s website for those who might be interested in grabbing a pair. For those who might have missed out on the previous announcement, the Opus are a pair of gaming headsets. However, unlike Razer’s other gaming headsets, the Opus has a different design.

Instead of bright and garish colors typically associated with gaming products, the Opus is rather understated in terms of design. It features a sleek black exterior where Razer’s branding isn’t too obvious. In fact, we think that it is rather reminiscent of Sony’s headphones, which is a good thing.

The Opus will sport leatherette foam ear cushions and headband that will help make it more comfortable for extended periods of time. The headphones will feature active noise-cancelling technology, it will also be THX certified, and will last for up to 25 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled.

