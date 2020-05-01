Razer Opus Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones Announced

Razer’s products tend to have a more gamer-centric design, which typically means rather bold designs with a ton of RGB. However, if you don’t really like such flashy designs, it seems that the company has opted for a more subdued approach with its latest pair of headsets in the form of the Razer Opus.

Advertising

As you can tell from the photo, the Razer Opus is probably one of the more subdued designs we’ve seen from the company in recent times, where even if you’re a non-gamer, they could still be worth your consideration. These are a pair of active noise-cancelling wireless headphones with THX certification.

They sport 40mm drives in each earcup, built-in microphones that can be used for voice as well as to aid the noise-cancellation, and memory foam cushions. There are also physical buttons that allow users to answer calls, toggle ambient sound, and also to adjust the volume of their audio.

There will also be support for Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, aptX, and AAC codecs. Razer claims that the headphones will be able to last as long as 25 hours on a single charge. In terms of pricing, the Razer Opus is priced at 1,799 yuan (about $255) and is unfortunately only available in China at this time.

Filed in . Read more about China, Headphones and Razer. Source: engadget