Scientists Create A Cyborg Eye That’s Almost Like The Real Thing

The problem with a lot of prosthetics today is that they don’t 100% mimic human parts, although some really do come close. However, thanks to the work of scientists at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, they have developed a cyborg eye that is said to be almost like the real thing.

Current visual prosthetic devices have their limitations, one of which is that it uses a flat object to sense images. This means that it doesn’t exactly conform to the human eye’s spherical shape, and as a result, its field of vision is narrower versus the human eye, which has around a 150-degree field of vision.

However, what the researchers have done is create an artificial eye that mimics the human eye. This particular design includes a lens to help focus light, along with a hemispherical retina. In the middle of the eye, they have filled it with a conductive fluid, similar to an actual human eye which is hollow in the middle and filled with vitreous humour.

The eye itself is made from porous aluminum oxide and filled with nanowires that are light-sensitive. This means that when there is light, it will activate and transmit electrical signals. Right now, the eye requires an external power source, but the researchers believes that given the use of the nanowires, it is possible that it could double up as a small solar cell and eventually make the eye self-sufficient in future iterations.

Source: newscientist